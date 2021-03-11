Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit