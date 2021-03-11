Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MRNS stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

