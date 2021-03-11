Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

