Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

MRVL stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

