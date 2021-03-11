Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.72% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.
MRVL stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
