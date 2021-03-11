Maryland Capital Management Has $38.66 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $38,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 24,954 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $20,464,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,293 shares of company stock worth $10,437,941 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $331.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

