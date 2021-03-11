Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,916 shares of company stock worth $371,549,645 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.90. 715,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $757.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

