Maryland Capital Management Purchases 6,189 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.20. 534,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,702,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $467.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $155.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.99.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

