Maryland Capital Management Takes $228,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,147,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,991,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,072,000 after purchasing an additional 488,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 95,059 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $54.62 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

