Matic Network Price Up 169% Over Last Week (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matic Network has traded up 169% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00052582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.97 or 0.00717409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00027978 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00038093 BTC.

About Matic Network

Matic Network is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. The official message board for Matic Network is medium.com/matic-network . Matic Network’s official website is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matic Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

