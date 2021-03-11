Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $845.86 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,803,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,770 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Microsoft worth $845,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.63. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

