Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mayville Engineering from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of MEC stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $326.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Mayville Engineering had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,086,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 330,327 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 184,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

