MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) traded down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $10.01. 1,829,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 825,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.
The firm has a market cap of $537.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share.
About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
