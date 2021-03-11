McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 5,034,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,376,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $469.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

