McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Declares $0.30 Interim Dividend

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.302 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.46.
About McMillan Shakespeare
Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.