McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Declares $0.30 Interim Dividend

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.302 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.46.

Get McMillan Shakespeare alerts:

About McMillan Shakespeare

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for McMillan Shakespeare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McMillan Shakespeare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.