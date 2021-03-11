Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEGGF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Meggitt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Meggitt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MEGGF stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

