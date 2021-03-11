MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,730.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,645.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,435.57 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,971.75 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,797.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,477.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

