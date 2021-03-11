M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $206,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.
  • On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.
  • On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.
  • On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.
  • On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00.
  • On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.
  • On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.
  • On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit