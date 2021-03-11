M&G Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,000 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $206,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $338,750.00.

On Monday, March 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $338,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $324,200.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00.

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $169,530.00.

NYSE TSE opened at $72.74 on Thursday. Trinseo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

