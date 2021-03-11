MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Brokerages forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

MGM traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,198,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,238,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $1,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 448,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,269,710.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock worth $84,158,943 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

