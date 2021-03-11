Michael D. Dougherty Sells 10,000 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.21 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $24,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

