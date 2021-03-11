Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 953,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,934,000 after acquiring an additional 101,724 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Shares of MCHP opened at $136.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

