Micron Technology, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Micron Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.30 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

