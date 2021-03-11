Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $110.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $89.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

