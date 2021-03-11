Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Further, 5G adoption beyond mobile is likely to spur demand for memory and storage, particularly in IoT (Internet of Things) devices and wireless infrastructure. Nonetheless, Micron’s near-term profitability is likely to hurt by its planned salary hikes and additional pre-qualification related expenses during the second half of fiscal 2021. Additionally, higher level of customer inventory in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market is a key threat. Further, soft server demand from several enterprise OEM (original equipment manufacturer) customers is a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.64.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.74. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,969,167. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

