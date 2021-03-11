Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,117,252 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 317,865 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $693,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

