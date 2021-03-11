Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $265.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $232.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.63 and its 200 day moving average is $219.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

