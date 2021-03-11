Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded to Conviction-Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.42 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

