Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Foresight Autonomous were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRSX opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $436.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRSX. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

