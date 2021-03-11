Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
