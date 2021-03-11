Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $74.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.24. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

