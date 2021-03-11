Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NERV opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Earnings History for Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit