Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NERV opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

