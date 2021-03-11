Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.50

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and traded as low as $17.25. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 54,363 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.87% of Miragen Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit