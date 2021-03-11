Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVO. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of AVO opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,804,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $8,929,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $6,307,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $5,226,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,010,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.