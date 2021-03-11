MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £195.12 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) insider James Thomson acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62) per share, with a total value of £195.12 ($254.93).

James Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, James Thomson acquired 28 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of £205.80 ($268.88).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Wednesday. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a one year high of GBX 897.64 ($11.73). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 770 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £476.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 842 ($11.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

