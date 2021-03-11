MKM Partners Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Shares of CPE opened at $38.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

