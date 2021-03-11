Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $46.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 329,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $48.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

