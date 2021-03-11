Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report $46.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.92 million and the lowest is $46.20 million. Model N reported sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $185.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.97 million to $187.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $210.12 million, with estimates ranging from $206.95 million to $216.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Model N.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.
In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $452,293.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,299 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $54,285.21. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,945.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Model N by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.89. 329,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $48.20.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
Read More: Balanced Fund
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.