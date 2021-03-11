Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Model N posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.22.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $139,769.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,192.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,745.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,727 shares of company stock worth $1,292,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Model N by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Model N by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 92,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.89. 329,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,208. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -97.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

