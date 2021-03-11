Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.00. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $14.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.64. 493,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,799. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

