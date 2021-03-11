Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.4%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 3,082,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,589,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Momo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 390.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.