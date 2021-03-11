Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.4%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 3,082,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,589,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.
MOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.54.
About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)
Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.
