Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 116,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 324,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

