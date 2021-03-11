MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Up 6.8%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s stock price was up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 2,823,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,970,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $550.59 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.95.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

