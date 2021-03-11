MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.55–1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.42 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.55)-($1.39) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.86.

MDB opened at $294.45 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average of $301.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

