MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.55–1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.42 million.MongoDB also updated its FY22 guidance to ($1.55)-($1.39) EPS.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.86.

MDB opened at $294.45 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.48 and a 200-day moving average of $301.79.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Earnings History and Estimates for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit