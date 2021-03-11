Mooncoin Price Tops $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00352902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.