Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 60.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $14,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $146.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.68. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $149.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 6,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $961,359.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

