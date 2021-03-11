Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $551,000 Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $508.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $550.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $496.09 and a 200-day moving average of $361.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

