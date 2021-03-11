Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $223.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.01.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

