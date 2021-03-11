Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.33% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

