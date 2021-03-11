Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,366.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,989.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

