Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 471,099 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471,099 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.30% of Civeo worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Generation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,886 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

CVEO opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

