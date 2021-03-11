More Coin Trading 55.3% Higher Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One More Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $154,097.33 and approximately $4,826.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

