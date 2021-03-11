Morgan Stanley Increases Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $105.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $89.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

