Morse Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $47.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,055.36. 32,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

